Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.54. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 545,389 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

