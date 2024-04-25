CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CSG Systems International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

