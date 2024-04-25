Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,782 shares in the company, valued at $39,991,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $1,949,000. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

