Cwm LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 559,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 119,072 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.