Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.