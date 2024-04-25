Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

