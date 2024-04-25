Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 137 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. CWM LLC grew its position in Insulet by 84.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 332.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 91.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

