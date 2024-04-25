Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $73,757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $60,601,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $487.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

