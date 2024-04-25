Cwm LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 63,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 115,361 shares during the period.

FTHI opened at $21.98 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $567.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

