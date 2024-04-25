Cwm LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

TPHD stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

