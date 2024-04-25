Cwm LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,708 shares of company stock worth $27,126,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.57.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

