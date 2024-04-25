The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

