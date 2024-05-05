ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.
ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATCO
ATCO Price Performance
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.