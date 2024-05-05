Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AC. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

AC opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.