ATB Capital Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.76 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.