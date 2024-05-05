Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.