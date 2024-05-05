Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

