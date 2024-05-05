The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

