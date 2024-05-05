MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. MoneyLion has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect MoneyLion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.68.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

