Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

