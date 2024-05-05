UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. UBS Group has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.