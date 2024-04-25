Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

