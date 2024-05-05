Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.7 %

TMCI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.37.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.