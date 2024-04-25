Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 401.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

