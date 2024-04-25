Cwm LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cwm LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

