Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

