Cwm LLC Purchases 82,417 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 533.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 191,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

BATS DNOV opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

