Cwm LLC Sells 22,815 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
