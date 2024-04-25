Cwm LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.