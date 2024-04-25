Cwm LLC Sells 408 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of DUOL opened at $216.38 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

