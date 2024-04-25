Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 5,659,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,439,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

