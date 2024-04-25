Duality Advisers LP Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,209,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 475,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

TTEK opened at $189.29 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

