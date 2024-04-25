Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.