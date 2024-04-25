Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

