Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $228.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 155.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

