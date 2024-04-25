Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

