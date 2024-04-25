Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AZZ Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $84.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AZZ by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

