TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

