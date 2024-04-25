KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 10,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

