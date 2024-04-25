Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 0.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 4,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.