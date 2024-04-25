Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.10. 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 5.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

