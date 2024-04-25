Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FANH stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.