Financial Analysis: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) vs. NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NKGen Biotech and Creative Medical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 487.56 -$82.94 million N/A N/A Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 654.16 -$5.29 million ($3.71) -1.30

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Creative Medical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NKGen Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -97.14% Creative Medical Technology N/A -41.48% -40.22%

Risk & Volatility

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.