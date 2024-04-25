Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

