Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 8.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $118.70 and last traded at $118.70. 49,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 250,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.