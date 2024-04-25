Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

