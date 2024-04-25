Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

