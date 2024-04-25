Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

