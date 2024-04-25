Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.