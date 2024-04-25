Fiserv’s (FI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

